Swedish Crown Princess Victoria will visit the South Korean southern port city of Busan this week to pay tribute to medical groups dispatched from abroad to participate in the 1950-53 Korean War, the veterans ministry said Thursday.

Victoria and a Swedish delegation will visit a memorial monument on Friday that commemorates the sacrifices of medical aid groups sent by six nations -- Denmark, India, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Germany -- for the war.

The memorial site was established at the Taejongdae seaside park in Busan in 1976, honoring medical staff who participated in the three-year conflict.

This year marks the 75th anniversary for Sweden to establish a field hospital in Busan. The country dispatched a total of 1,124 medical personnel during and after the Korean War. (Yonhap)