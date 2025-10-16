Seoul shares opened higher Thursday, led by gains in technology and automobile stocks, set to head toward a fresh record high, despite lingering concerns over the potential fallout from escalating US-China trade tensions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 35.17 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,692.45 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66 percent.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.05 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.18 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 8.5 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia advanced 7.13 percent.

Among decliners, state-run Korea Gas Corp. fell 0.37 percent and leading budget carrier Jeju Air Co. declined 0.16 percent.

The local currency was quoted at 1,419.95 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)