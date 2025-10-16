YouTube experienced a partial service disruption in South Korea on Thursday, with some users reporting difficulties playing videos on both mobile and desktop devices, according to industry watchers.

According to the industry sources, an error occurred preventing certain users from playing videos when accessing the platform via the YouTube mobile app. Some desktop computer users also experienced similar issues.

As of 8:45 a.m., an error was confirmed in which a black screen appeared after playing advertisements on the mobile app, they said. (Yonhap)