US President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that South Korea has signed a deal to make an "upfront" payment of $350 billion to invest in the United States, as Seoul and Washington strive to bridge differences over how to implement the investment package under a trade deal struck in July.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability, hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he expects "something" from trade negotiations with Korea to come within the next 10 days -- a remark that raised hope for an agreement over the investment package.

"They've all signed ... Japan, South Korea," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I mean, South Korea -- $350 billion upfront. Japan -- $650 billion," he added.

In fact, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion.

Last month, Trump also described South Korea's investment commitment as an upfront payment, although Seoul has balked at the demand for a massive direct cash investment, arguing that it could trigger a crisis akin to the 1997 Asian financial meltdown. (Yonhap)