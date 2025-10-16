US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday in this photo released by EPA. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
US President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that South Korea has signed a deal to make an "upfront" payment of $350 billion to invest in the United States, as Seoul and Washington strive to bridge differences over how to implement the investment package under a trade deal struck in July.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability, hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he expects "something" from trade negotiations with Korea to come within the next 10 days -- a remark that raised hope for an agreement over the investment package.

"They've all signed ... Japan, South Korea," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I mean, South Korea -- $350 billion upfront. Japan -- $650 billion," he added.

In fact, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion.

Last month, Trump also described South Korea's investment commitment as an upfront payment, although Seoul has balked at the demand for a massive direct cash investment, arguing that it could trigger a crisis akin to the 1997 Asian financial meltdown. (Yonhap)