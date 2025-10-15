A South Korean woman was found dead in Vietnam near the border with Cambodia last week under unclear circumstances, police said Wednesday.

The woman in her 30s was found dead near the Vietnam-Cambodia border on Oct. 7, prompting local police to look into the cause of death.

The woman's body reportedly underwent an autopsy before being referred to her family members for cremation. No signs of foul play were found on the body, according to police.

South Korean police also launched an internal probe into the case.

They reportedly secured a testimony from a South Korean national who escaped from Cambodia after serving as a courier for borrowed-name accounts that the woman had been "confined at a local hotel for an extended period of time."

A surge in crimes targeting South Koreans in Cambodia who fell victim to job scams has made national headlines in recent weeks, with Seoul officials making efforts to bring back some 60 Koreans detained in Cambodia over their involvement in such cases by this weekend.

Authorities said they were looking into an alleged connection between the woman and a voice phishing gang. (Yonhap)