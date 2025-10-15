South Korea and Kazakhstan on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation in various sectors, including manufacturing, plant construction and critical mineral supply chains, amid growing uncertainties in global trade, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan held talks with a Kazakh delegation visiting Seoul, led by Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev Kanat, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

In the meeting, Kim proposed expanding the countries' cooperation in the manufacturing sector, while addressing difficulties faced by Korean firms operating in Kazakhstan, such as a lack of logistics infrastructure for carmaker Kia Corp. and the distribution of counterfeit Korean home appliances, his office said.

Kim also called for greater opportunities for Korean companies to join the central Asian country's plant construction projects and stronger collaboration in supply chains of critical minerals.

In particular, Kim stressed Seoul can offer advanced technologies and expertise in artificial intelligence and future mobility to support Kazakhstan's plan to transform Alatau into an international hub connecting Asia and Europe, according to the ministry.

The Kazakh delegation was visiting Seoul to host the "Alatau Rise International Roadshow," aimed at showcasing its urban development project. (Yonhap)