진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 제목: Lightweight outerwear takes center stage in fall fashion trends

기사 원문: 짧아진 간절기 덕에 바람막이, 경량패딩 등이 올가을 패션의 중심으로 떠오르고 있고, 보온성과 활동성을 동시에 갖춘 디자인이 주목받고 있다.

[1] Transitioning from record-breaking summer heat to brisker fall temperatures, consumers are turning to lightweight outerwear, driving the demand for windbreakers and lightweight puffer jackets.

* transition from A to B: A에서 B로 넘어가다

* record-breaking: 기록적인

* brisker: 더 선선한 (*brisk 선선한)

* turn to: ~쪽으로 방향을 돌리다, ~에 의지, 의탁하다

* drive the demand: 수요를 증가시키다

[2] According to the industry, fashion retailers are responding swiftly to the shift in weather and consumer behavior, introducing transitional pieces suited for cool mornings and evenings while remaining breathable during warmer afternoons.

* respond swiftly: 신속하게 대응하다

* shift: 변화

* transitional pieces: 간절기용 아이템

* breathable: 통기성이 있는

[3] The shift is particularly evident in online fashion marketplaces. Kream, a leading limited-edition trading platform, reported Sunday a spike in demand for outerwear beginning early last month. Light puffer jackets and windbreakers saw increased activity in early September, followed by a sharp rise in heavyweight puffer sales by mid-month.

* evident: 눈에 보이는, 분명한

* limited-edition: 한정판

* spike: n. 급증, v. 급증하다

* heavyweight puffer: 중량 패딩

[4] Kream cited a significant uptick in windbreaker transactions. Some styles — such as Montbell’s Wind Blast Hood Jacket — saw a 281 percent surge in saves over three days, and Stussy’s Beach Shell Jacket traded at 41 percent above its retail price.

* uptick: n. 증가, v. 증가하다

* windbreak: 바람막이

* transaction: 거래

* trade at: (가격)에 거래되다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10592280

