Hanwha Aerospace has signed a three-year agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, or FMV, to supply additional 155-millimeter modular charge systems to Sweden, the defense giant said Wednesday.

The deal, which will begin in 2026, includes an initial call-off order worth about 150 billion won ($150 million), marking the second consecutive year that Hanwha has supplied MCS to Sweden’s artillery forces.

The MCS is a modular propellant system for 155-millimeter artillery rounds that allows crews to adjust propellant charges to match required range and firing conditions.

Unlike fixed-charge systems, its modular design offers greater operational flexibility, with global demand rising amid renewed interest in advanced artillery capabilities.

Hanwha’s MCS is built to the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, ensuring interoperability with a wide range of NATO-compliant artillery systems, including the “K9” self-propelled howitzer.

"Our agreement with Hanwha is crucial to securing propellant supplies, and we are also investing in cooperation in Northern Europe to expand our production capacity in the region," said Jonas Lotnse, head of the Army Material Division at FMV.

"We are committed to delivering the highest quality, most reliable MCS to contribute to the enhancement of Sweden's national defense capabilities," said Lee Boo-hwan, head of the Precision Guided Munition Business Group at Hanwha Aerospace.

The company also plans to offer additional systems, such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, to Northern Europe.