SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is attending the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025 exhibition to showcase a wide range of solutions to accelerate digitalization, optimize productivity, and advance towards greener operations. Key highlights include Delta's DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform that help manufacturers enable smart manufacturing with accelerated product development, as well as enhanced productivity.

Jimmy Wan, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Singapore, said, "Digital transformation is the foundation for the next era of smart manufacturing. At ITAP 2025, we're demonstrating how Delta's advanced automation and infrastructure solutions can help manufacturers achieve greater efficiency, precision, and sustainability while paving the way towards Industry 5.0."

Key Highlights

The DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform enables virtual machine prototyping, allowing mechanical, electrical, and system control design to proceed concurrently. It helps manufacturers validate machine concepts, work sequence optimisation and perform interference analysis before physical deployment, reducing overall equipment development time by over 40%.

Smart screwdriving systems, including the Delta Smart Screwdriving Analysis (DIASSA) and Delta's electric screwdrivers, deliver precision torque control, process traceability, and quality management for advanced assembly lines. Meanwhile, Delta's SCARA robots combine high speed and precision with flexible integration, enhancing tasks such as assembly, handling, and inspection.

Beyond these core highlights, Delta is also presenting a complete suite of automation and energy solutions that enable intelligent and sustainable factories. This includes motion control systems (AC Servo Drive ASDA-W3, Linear Pocket Actuator LPL, and servo motors) for high-performance precision motion, the Electric Cylinder Servo Press AM-ASP-F for efficient forming and assembly operations, and the SCADA System VTScada for achieving net-zero factory management. Delta will also showcase smart retrofit solutions with the LOYTEC LROC-800 room controller, advanced ICT cooling technologies such as the liquid-to-liquid coolant distribution unit, and smart energy solutions, including Delta's DELTerra C & U energy Storage Systems and DC Wallbox EV chargers, to support clean and reliable energy use in industrial environments.

Delta is committed to supporting manufacturers across Southeast Asia in their digitalization and sustainability efforts. This is in alignment with its own RE100 commitment to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Visit Delta at ITAP 2025

ITAP 2025 takes place at the Singapore EXPO from 15-17 October 2025. Visit Delta at Booth 3D01, Hall 3 to explore how its automation, robotics, and energy solutions are helping manufacturers realize intelligent, sustainable, and connected factories.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com