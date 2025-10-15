K-pop artist's 'Ubermensch' concert to hit Imax theaters on Oct. 29

K-pop icon G-Dragon's "flower-block" merchandise, dubbed 818 Bloom, will go on sale at a pop-up store in IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, next week.

M-tree INC, the company that produces the musician's merchandise, said it is opening a pop-up store in Seoul from Oct. 24-31, where fans can buy the flower-themed sets of building blocks, made in partnership with local toymaker Oxford. The collection sold out in less than 20 minutes during both the first and second pre-order rounds last month.

The 818 Bloom merchandise was introduced on Sept. 21 to mark the annual International Day of Peace, with the purpose of advancing peace as a fundamental human right.

The K-pop artist has long championed peace, most notably through his JusPeace Foundation, established in December 2023, which supports anti-drug campaigns and social justice efforts.

In 2016, the singer co-founded the fashion brand Peaceminusone.

G-Dragon also contributed to the design and creation of the merchandise in an effort to spread his philosophy and message of peace.

The merchandise comes with a certificate of authenticity featuring the artist's handwritten signature and a unique serial number.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon's "Ubermensch" concert film — the show was his first in nearly eight years — will hit Imax theaters in 50 countries on Oct. 29, as well as ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX screens, according to distributor CJ ENM.

The film will offer a glimpse of the singer's ongoing world tour, featuring performances of "Heartbreaker," "Crooked" and "Power."

G-Dragon's much-anticipated tour kicked off March 29. It was his third solo world tour and his first in eight years since the 2017 Act III, M.O.T.T.E tour.