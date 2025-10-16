진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 제목: Korea finds efforts to work with Cambodia police tough going

기사 내용: 경찰이 캄보디아 내 한국인 범죄 피해 사망자 등에 대한 전수 조사를 검토 중인 가운데, 현지 경찰의 협조가 원활하지 않아 어려움을 겪고 있다.

[1] Following the death of a South Korean university student in Cambodia in August, the government is stepping up efforts to deal with the increase in abductions of Korean nationals there, but say progress with police is slow.

* step up efforts: 노력을 더 기울이다; 강화하다

* deal with: ~에 대응하다

* abduction: 납치; 유괴

* progress: 진전

[2] The three incidents are among a growing number of abductions of Korean nationals in Cambodia. According to the Foreign Ministry, reports of Koreans being held against their will in Cambodia had already reached 330 cases this year as of August, a significant surge from 220 cases for the whole of last year and 17 cases in 2023.

* a growing number of: 증가하고 있는; 점점 늘어나는 수의

* national: (특정 국가의) 국민, 국적자 (*A Korean national 한국인)

* against one's will: 강제로; 본인의 뜻에 반하여

* surge: 급격한 증가

[3] Many of these crimes begin with fake advertisements for high-paying, easy jobs abroad. Victims are told they can earn millions of won a month doing simple translations or computer tasks without the need for qualifications. To gain trust, scammers may offer to cover airfare and additional travel costs.

* begin with: ~에서 시작되다

* high-paying: 고수입의

* victim: 피해자

* scammer: 사기범; 사기꾼

[4] Authorities believe that once victims arrive in Cambodia, criminal groups seize their passports, phones and valuables before confining them and forcing them into online scams such as voice phishing, cryptocurrency fraud and romance scams.

* seize: 빼앗다; 체포하다, 붙잡다

* confine: (사람·동물 등을 좁은 장소나 폐쇄된 곳에) 넣다; 국한시키다

* force: (~을 하도록) ~를 강요하다

* fraud: 사기; 허위; 거짓

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10592321

