Kiss of Life signaled its debut in Japan with a prerelease single dropped on Wednesday.

The quartet put out a Japanese-language version of “Sticky,” its hit digital single from last year. The track will be part of its upcoming first mini album in Japan, “Tokyo Mission Start,” which is due out Nov. 5.

The upcoming set will be fronted by “Lucky” and will also include six B-side tracks: three hit songs sung in Japanese and remix versions of two.

The group's agency, S2 Entertainment, also confirmed the "Lucky Day" concert tour in Japan. The four members will visit three cities this winter — Fukuoka, Tokyo and Osaka — going live for their fans in Japan about seven months after their Yokohama and Osaka gigs, which were part of the group's 39-city "Kiss Road" international tour.