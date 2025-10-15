Katseye is staying strong on Billboard charts, with its second EP leaping back up nine rungs to No. 30 on Billboard 200.

“Beautiful Chaos” has spent 15 straight weeks on the main albums chart, peaking at No. 4. On Billboard's Hot 100 chart, one of the EP's three lead tracks, “Gabriela,” climbed four places from the previous week to No. 54, extending its stay to 12 weeks, even with Taylor Swift hogging the top 12 spots.

“Gabriela” is enjoying its 16th week on both the Global 200 and Global excl. US charts, at No. 29 and No. 27, respectively. “Gnarly,” another lead track from the set, has been on the two charts for 23 weeks in a row, at No. 92 and No. 99.

On Nov. 15, the rookie girl group will embark on its first tour, which is named after the second EP and stops at 13 cities in North America.