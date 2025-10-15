Georgia showcased its 8,000-year-old winemaking tradition Monday with a wine-tasting in Seoul.

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua said at the event that Georgia’s deep-rooted wine culture enriches Georgia-Korea ties.

"More and more Koreans are discovering Georgia — just as an increasing number of Georgians are visiting Korea to experience the magic of K-culture, K-beauty and K-food," said Papaskua, referring to the K-pop group Izty's "Girls Will Be Girls" music video that was shot in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to the Georgian Embassy in Seoul, Korean visitors to Georgia rose by 80 percent in 2024, reaching 27,000 — showing growing Korean interest in Georgia’s history, cuisine and natural beauty.

Delivering special remarks at the event, Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young recalled the Georgia-Korea diplomatic ties forged in 1992 and the successful conclusion of CEPA negotiations in 2024.

“Georgia already has free trade agreements with 42 countries. "Once we finalize the FTA with Korea and establish direct flights, we anticipate explosive growth in the economy, culture and tourism," expressed Choi's optimism.

“Wine is one of humanity’s oldest beverages, and its story began in Georgia. While Korean consumers are more familiar with French, Italian or Chilean wines, I am confident that Georgian wine will soon become Korea’s beloved,” he added.

A total of 120 wine varieties from 24 Georgian brands were showcased at the event, many of which have yet to be imported to Korea.

Georgia, the world’s oldest wine-producing region, was recognized as the “cradle of wine” in 2017, with its ancient Qvevri clay-vessel method listed by UNESCO in 2013.

Monday's wine-tasting event was attended by over 200 guests, including diplomats, the Korea–Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Association President, Rep. Wi Seong-gon, association's members Rep. Lee Won-taek, Rep. Lim Oh-kyung of the Democratic Party, industry experts and media outlets.