Seventeen will release a documentary series that chronicles its 10-year music career next month, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The four-part docuseries, dubbed “Seventeen: Our Chapter,” will premiere on Nov. 7 on Disney+, with new episodes airing every Friday. It will follow the 13-member act through its "Right Here" world tour — which drew more than 1 million fans — and the production of its fifth studio album “Happy Burstday.”

In 2020, the band’s first documentary series “Hit the Road” was released. It gave fans a peek behind the scenes of the group's "Ode to You" tour while highlighting each member.

The nine active members of the group, sans the four serving in the military, are scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday. The American leg of the group's "New__" tour will continue to three more cities in the country.