Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to reject a special counsel's summons to appear for questioning next week over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine, legal sources said Tuesday.

On Monday, the team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon issued a summons to Yoon to appear next Thursday over allegations that the initial findings of the probe into Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death were changed to clear a then Marine commander of responsibility.

Yoon, who is currently in custody on charges related to his failed martial law bid, indicated that he would not comply with the summons as he met his lawyers earlier in the day, according to the sources.

"(We) do not plan to respond to next Thursday's questioning," his lawyer told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

The late Marine died in July 2023 during a search mission for torrential rain victims, prompting a military investigation. Yoon allegedly flew into a rage during a meeting with senior aides upon being briefed on the probe's initial findings.

Since he was placed under arrest for a second time, Yoon has refused to cooperate with investigators' questioning or his martial law-related trials.

Lee's team hinted Monday it could consider forcibly bringing Yoon in for questioning if he continues to refuse to appear. (Yonhap)