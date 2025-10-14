Kolmar BNH, a health supplement developer and manufacturer under Kolmar Korea, announced a management overhaul Tuesday, introducing a three-CEO system to strengthen competitiveness and enhance shareholder value.

At a board meeting led by its holding company Kolmar Holdings, the firm approved the appointments of Yi Seung-hwa and Kolmar Group Vice Chair Yoon Sang-hyun as co-CEOs alongside existing CEO Yoon Yea-won.

The restructuring aims to deepen professional expertise and reposition Kolmar BNH as a life science-focused growth engine within the group through greater synergy, the company explained.

Yi, who will oversee overall business operations, is a strategy veteran with experience at CJ CheilJedang, CJ Corp., CJ Freshway and Bain & Company. Drawing on his background in global manufacturing, distribution and consulting, he is expected to spearhead efforts to identify new growth drivers and improve profitability.

“I will establish a transparent, efficient management system in close cooperation with the holding firm,” Yi said, adding that Kolmar BNH plans to expand beyond health supplements and pharmaceuticals into life science-based materials, technologies and formulations to solidify its global position.

Vice Chair Yoon will serve as a strategic adviser, overseeing the company’s mid- to long-term vision and supporting the transition of the new leadership team. Serving without compensation until the regular board meeting in March 2026, Yoon will help align Kolmar BNH’s strategy with the group’s and foster sustainable growth.

CEO Yoon Yea-won will take charge of external and social responsibility initiatives to promote social value and sustainability. The board clarified that she will not be involved in day-to-day management decisions.