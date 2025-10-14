Ongoing public outcry in South Korea over Cambodia-based crime rings targeting South Koreans is dampening demand for travel to the Southeast Asian country, dealing a blow to an industry yet to recover from pandemic-era lows.

According to industry sources here, direct flights between Incheon and Siem Reap, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to resume, and the recent wave of violent crimes and resulting safety concerns is likely to delay any immediate recovery.

Some airlines had been considering resuming their flights in December, but preparations for winter travel packages have effectively been put on hold due to recent revelations, the industry sources said.

In August, a Korean man in his 20s was kidnapped and tortured to death by a Chinese gang near Bokor Mountain in Kampot province. Several similar abduction cases have also been reported in the capital Phnom Penh.

On Korean travel forums, posts asking “Is it safe to go to Cambodia now?” and “Isn’t it too dangerous?” are surging. Now, unverified rumors claiming that travelers have been kidnapped in Thailand or Vietnam and taken to Cambodia are fueling wider fears about trips to Southeast Asia as a whole.

Data from the Foreign Ministry and police show that reported abductions of Koreans in Cambodia have practically exploded, from 10 to 20 cases a year in 2022-23 to 220 last year. As of August this year, the figure had already exceeded 330.

In response, the Foreign Ministry issued a special travel advisory for regions of the country including Phnom Penh on Friday, following the sharp increase in reports of kidnapping and detention cases involving Koreans. No additional warnings have been issued for neighboring countries such as Thailand or Vietnam.

The Korean Embassy in Cambodia has also urged travelers to avoid going out at night, to safeguard personal information and to be wary of unofficial job or recruitment offers.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for a swift revision of overseas travel guidelines in light of the growing number of abductions. “At-risk areas must be promptly identified and travel restrictions strengthened to completely prevent similar incidents,” Lee said at a Cabinet meeting.

However, some Korean residents in Cambodia have expressed concerns that the country is being unfairly portrayed as a “crime haven” in Korean media.

“Crimes happen everywhere, but the concentrated coverage makes Cambodia look like a dangerous country,” said Park, a 55-year-old resident in Phnom Penh, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency. “Some reports are exaggerated.”

The Korean Association in Cambodia issued a statement reflecting the mixed sentiment, expressing concern within the Korean community while urging both governments to take effective measures.

“Reckless media reports risk portraying Cambodia as a country rampant with abductions and confinement, severely damaging normal economic activities of local residents,” the association said.

It also called on Seoul to “dispatch investigators to work closely with local authorities to ensure effective investigations and deport or sternly punish those linked to criminal organizations.”