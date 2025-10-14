진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Set off on a golden journey through Korea

기사요약: 가을 단풍철을 맞아 한국의 자연미를 즐길 수 있는 명소로 내장산, 지리산, 북한산, 화담숲을 소개한다.

[1] As summer fades, Korea transforms into a breathtaking canvas of golden yellow, crimson red and deep auburn hues. With the fall foliage season just around the corner, there’s no better time to explore Korea’s natural beauty. Whether you're trekking up misty mountain paths or strolling through tranquil botanical gardens, these four autumn destinations offer a feast for the eyes and a soothing retreat for the soul.

breathtaking: 숨이 멎을 듯한

foliage: 나뭇잎

tranquil: 고요한

[2] If you had to pick just one place in Korea to witness the full splendor of autumn, it would be Naejangsan. This mountain park is home to some of Korea’s most brilliant fall foliage. Every autumn, a blanket of fiery red and orange maple leaves carpets the trails, transforming the park into a painter’s palette of color.

splendor: 화려함

carpet: 카펫을 깔다. (~을 카펫을 깐 것처럼) 덮다

[3] At the heart of the park lies Naejangsa, a serene Buddhist sanctuary dating back to AD 636. Encircled by the colorful peaks of Naejangsan, the temple becomes especially picturesque in late October and early November, when the foliage reaches its peak. Other must-see sites include Dodeok Falls, Geumseon Falls and nearby Baegyangsa, a Buddhist temple.

serene: 평화로운

picturesque: 그림 같은

[4] Just outside the park is Naejangsan Maple Ecology Park, where visitors can walk through maple tunnels and learn about native species in the Maple Experience Exhibition Center. November is the best time to visit, with special seasonal exhibitions and events planned.

native: 토착의

maple: 단풍나무

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10583656

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638