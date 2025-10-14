Government officials, experts suggest use of diplomatic, investigation cooperation instead of force

Growing concern over a string of reported abductions targeting South Koreans in Cambodia has prompted lawmakers across party lines to urge that the government take stronger measures, specifically a military rescue operation, to withdraw those held in captivity.

However, experts and government officials lean towards using diplomatic channels or investigative cooperation between the two countries instead of force to resolve the issues.

The main opposition People Power Party floor leader, Rep. Song Eon-seog, on Tuesday called for President Lee Jae Myung to intervene directly in the matter, citing a 2011 military hostage rescue mission, during an intra-party meeting.

“In the past, our government carried out a full-scale military operation — the ‘Dawn of the Gulf of Aden’ mission — to rescue Korean citizens taken hostage,” Song said.

Launched in January 2011, the “Operation Dawn of Gulf of Aden” was a naval hostage rescue mission conducted by South Korea’s Navy commandos after Somali pirates hijacked the Samho Jewelry, a South Korean-operated chemical tanker, in the Arabian Sea. The elite UDT/SEAL unit stormed the vessel in a predawn raid, killing several pirates and freeing all 21 crew members. The successful operation became a symbol of South Korea’s resolve to protect its citizens abroad through decisive action when diplomatic efforts failed.

Song also urged President Lee Jae Myung to mobilize all diplomatic channels, including the formation of an interagency emergency task force, the dispatch of a special envoy, and a direct call between heads of state to prompt concrete action from Cambodia.

Song’s remarks closely follow proposals by ruling Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Eon-ju, who is a member of the party’s supreme council. Rep. Lee believes the government should not rule out military measures if the Cambodian government fails to act decisively.

“We must show the world that anyone who commits crimes or terrorism against Koreans will be punished to the end. If Cambodia responds passively, we should consider self-help measures, including military action, to protect our citizens,” she wrote in a Facebook post uploaded Sunday.

She described the transnational criminal networks operating in Cambodia as “virtually international mafia or terrorist groups,” and called for “a joint crackdown operation with international organizations and the governments of Southeast Asian countries, as well as China and Japan.”

The topic was at the center of a fierce debate during a parliamentary audit on Monday, with Rep. Park Beom-kye of the Democratic Party claiming “the situation now requires a completely different level of awareness” and urging a “pangovernmental” response. He said Cambodia had been a major beneficiary of South Korea’s official development assistance and suggested Seoul should consider “diplomatic, policing, or even military options” if necessary.

Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the People Power Party, during the same audit, also mentioned the 2011 Operation Dawn of the Gulf of Aden, arguing that Seoul should consider “joint military operations with Cambodian security forces,” or even “review withdrawal” of official development assistance funds if Phnom Penh refuses cooperation.

Despite growing calls for Seoul to review the option of a military operation, the presidential office and government officials are placing more emphasis on investigative cooperation.

During Monday’s audit, Yoon Chang-yul, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, expressed hopes that the situation would be resolved without a potential military operation. “It would be best if we can resolve this without going that far, but the government will consider all possible measures,” he replied when asked about a potential military operation.

National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac on Monday chaired an emergency task force meeting on crimes involving South Koreans in Cambodia, joined by officials from the foreign and justice ministries as well as national police agencies.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Wi underscored the need to “swiftly repatriate citizens in danger on humanitarian grounds,” while ensuring that any Korean nationals involved in illegal activities are investigated.

She added that officials discussed dispatching Korean investigators to Cambodia to coordinate rescue efforts and strengthen joint investigations with Cambodian authorities.

Lee Shin-wha, a political science professor at Korea University, said a military operation would be “virtually impossible and would cause more harm than good.” She added that “the realistic alternative is to strengthen the control tower responsible for the safety of Koreans abroad.”

The discussions come amid mounting reports that an increasing number of South Koreans have been abducted or held captive in Cambodia after being lured by fake job offers. Public anger intensified in August when a South Korean university student, who had gone missing after arriving for work, was found dead near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province, showing signs of torture and confinement.