Hana Bank said Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Incheon Metropolitan City to support the settlement of foreign residents through financial and cultural initiatives.

The agreement will establish an “Incheon Foreigners' Culture Bank,” aimed at helping the city's 160,000 foreign residents integrate into the community and become financially independent.

Under the partnership, Hana Bank will offer programs such as financial fraud prevention training, hands-on digital banking courses for foreigners and customized financial services to improve access to Korea’s financial system.

Working with the city and affiliated agencies, the bank will also provide Korean language education, job support, multicultural community programs and classes on local culture and daily life.

The new center will be located at Hana Bank’s Namdong Industrial Complex Financial Center branch, offering convenient service for workers in the complex. The branch will also open on Sundays.

“Hana Bank will help foreign residents establish themselves more quickly as members of the local community through the Incheon Culture Bank,” said CEO Lee Ho-sung. “We aim to become a leading bank that connects finance, culture and community.”

The Incheon facility follows similar projects launched by the bank, including the Cheonan Station Global Community Center in 2019 and the Daejeon Foreign Resident Integration Support Center in 2021.