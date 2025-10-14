The fourth EP from TWS sold close to 518,000 copies on the day of release, hitting a career-high, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.

“Play Hard” rolled out on Monday and logged the most first-day sales for the six-piece act; all four of the group's previous albums have surpassed half a million in sales.

Lead track “Overdrive” ranked No. 2 on Bugs’ real-time music chart and made Melon’s Hot 100, along with all five B-side tracks. The music video for the EP's prerelease, “Head Shoulders Knees Toes,” amassed close to 5 million views on YouTube.

The new album comes about six months after TWS's last EP, “Try With Us.” TWS swept all six television music chart shows at home with “Countdown,” the lead single from the third EP.