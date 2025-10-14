A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for starting a fire in a subway car in Seoul in late May.

The Seoul Southern District Court handed down the sentence on charges of attempted murder and arson of a train in use, resulting in injury and violating the Railroad Safety Act.

“The defendant planned the crime meticulously and carried it out while the train was passing through an underwater tunnel, making evacuation difficult. The nature of the crime is extremely grave and deserves strong condemnation,” the court said in its verdict. “The offense severely undermined public trust in the safety of public transportation, and most victims have not been compensated, making strict punishment inevitable.”

The 67-year-old defendant, identified only by his surname Won, was accused of pouring gasoline inside a moving train between Yeouinaru Station and Mapo Station on May 31, igniting the floor in what prosecutors said was an attempt to kill all 160 passengers, including himself.

According to authorities, Won held a grudge over an unfavorable divorce ruling and had contemplated taking his own life. Prosecutors added that he committed the crime believing that setting a fire on public transportation would attract public attention.

A total of 23 passengers, including Won, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while 129 others received emergency treatment at the scene. Additional property damage, including the loss of the train, was estimated at more than 300 million won ($210,000).

Prosecutors also confirmed that Won purchased gasoline, scouted possible crime locations, liquidated his assets, and transferred money to relatives, claiming he had settled his personal affairs in preparation for the crime.