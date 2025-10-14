Exports of South Korean information and communication technology products jumped 14 percent from a year earlier in September on the record-high performance of semiconductors, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached $25.43 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. It marks the highest export volume for any September.

Imports gained 10.4 percent on-year to $13.78 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $11.65 billion in the sector.

The ministry attributed the sharp increase in exports to record shipments of semiconductors, which spiked 21.9 percent on-year to $16.62 billion on higher memory chip prices amid growing investments in artificial intelligence servers by global companies.

Exports of display products gained 1.3 percent on-year to $1.92 billion in the month, buoyed by strong organic light-emitting diode demand, it added.

In contrast, exports of computers and peripheral devices fell 10.1 percent to $1.47 billion due to base effects from last year's surge of AI data center-related solid state drive products. (Yonhap)