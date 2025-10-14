South Korea and the Philippines are exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure development, such as smart cities and water management, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Tuesday.

Around 30 Korean companies discussed potential cooperation projects with Filipino authorities, including officials from the transport and energy ministries, during a forum on infrastructure and plant cooperation between the two countries held in Manila on Tuesday, according to KOTRA.

The forum was held to help Korean engineering, procurement and construction companies explore opportunities to participate in the Philippines' state-led infrastructure development projects in the transportation, energy and water management sectors.

At the event, Korean companies showcased their water management and smart city platforms powered by artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies to the Filipino government, according to KOTRA. (Yonhap)