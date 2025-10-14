Rookie boy group Cortis generated 100 million plays on Spotify with its debut album, according to its label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

The five-member group released the five-track set “Color Outside the Lines” in September and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 15. The mini album stayed on the main albums chart for another week at No. 128.

The EP sold over 436,000 copies in its first week and became the fourth most sold debut album from a K-pop boy group.

On Spotify, Cortis placed three songs atop Daily Viral Songs Global: “What You Want,” “Go!” and “Fashion.” “What You Want,” an English-language single, is the main track from the album and was dropped almost a month before the album's release. The intro track “Go!” entered Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US.