Babymonster clinched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking with its second EP, “We Go Up,” label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

This marks the first time the group has reached the top of the chart.

The mini album consists of four genre-spanning tracks, including the hip-hop-based titular track, and topped the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart.

The lead track's music video also garnered 30 million views on YouTube in three days, claiming a top spot on the platform's Daily Top Music Videos chart for South Korea. The group released a performance video for the song on Tuesday featuring a dance crew of 50.

The seven-member act is slated to visit Japan next month for its Love Monsters fan concert tour. Starting in Chiba on Nov. 15, Babymonster will bring two performances to each of the four regions it is scheduled to visit.