Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has unveiled the works of artist Maret Anne Sara at Tate Modern in London, part of a prestigious annual art project hosted jointly by the South Korean automaker and the renowned British art gallery.

Now in its 10th year, the Hyundai Commission project selects one artist each year to hold an exhibition in the Turbine Hall, the central exhibition space at Tate Modern, to highlight innovative contemporary art.

Sara is known for her work exploring ecological issues from the perspective of the Sami people, an indigenous group residing in the Sapmi region, which is today divided between Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia.

As part of the exhibition, a multi-layered sculpture comprising reindeer hides tightly bound by electrical power cables stretches the full 28 meter height of Tate Modern's Turbine Hall.

Sara's works will be on display at Tate Modern until April 2026.

"We are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hyundai Commission with Maret Anne Sara's significant work, which transforms Tate Modern's Turbine Hall into a space grounded in indigenous history, knowledge and practice," said Choi Doo-eun, art director of Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Motor announced earlier this year that it will extend its partnership with Tate Modern, which began in 2014, through 2036. (Yonhap)