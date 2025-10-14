HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koelnmesse, the organiser of SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 , has unveiled the 2025 theme, Generative Renaissance, a distinguished lineup of internationally acclaimed keynote speakers, featured sessions, and exhibition highlights in the lead-up to the December conference in Hong Kong.

"SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 reflects the extraordinary creativity and technical expertise flourishing in Hong Kong, alongside a convergence of the world's leading researchers, studios, and creators," said Taku Komura, Conference Chair and Professor at The University of Hong Kong. "With our theme, Generative Renaissance, this edition will showcase groundbreaking work in AI, animation, and immersive technologies, highlighting both local talent and international innovation. We look forward to an inspiring conference that pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology."

Shaping Tomorrow: Keynotes on AI Transforming Art, Design, and Media

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 will feature three visionary keynote speakers whose work are redefining AI, computer vision, and generative technology:

Oscar-Winning Innovators and Pixar Visionaries Headline Featured Sessions

Each year, the Featured Sessions spotlight leading work in animation, visual effects, and virtual production. The 2025 edition features Paul Debevec, Chief Research Officer at Eyeline Studios (Netflix) and Richard Chuang, Founder of d1n0. Also joining this year is a group from Pixar Animation Studios—Claudia Chung Sanii, David Luoh, Emron Grover, Jordan Rempel, Renee Tam, and Sajan Skaria—presenting Alien Abduction! The Truth Behind the Making of Pixar's Elio.

They will be joined by Momo Wang, award-winning animation director, artist, and creator of Tuzki; Scott Ross, Founder of Digital Domain and former GM of ILM and SVP of Lucasfilm; Raman Hui, acclaimed director of Monster Hunt and longtime DreamWorks animator, best known for his work on the Shrek franchise; and Chris Bremble, Founder & CEO of Base Media, spotlighting the studio's triumphant return with Ne Zha 2 and its groundbreaking visual effects work.

World Experts at the Helm of SIGGRAPH Asia's Innovation Programs

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025's core programs are curated by a world-class lineup of chairs, each leading a unique facet of the conference. Conference Chair Taku Komura sets the vision for the event, while Technical Papers Chairs Michael Wimmer and Hongbo Fu highlight groundbreaking research. Art Gallery Chair Isaac Leung and Art Papers Chair Kian Peng Ong showcase the latest intersections of art and technology.

The Computer Animation Festival (CAF), SIGGRAPH Asia's iconic program, is led by Chair Tim Cheung and Producer Jennifer Lee. Each year, CAF's Electronic Theater and Animation Theater showcase the world's best CG animation, offering audiences entertaining and thought-provoking works. An international jury of top experts will also select the best entries and award four prestigious honors: Best Student Project, Jury Special, Best in Show, and Audience Choice.

In addition, Courses Chair Mélina Skouras, Emerging Technologies Chair Kening Zhu, XR Chair Evan Yifan Peng, and Games Chair Eric Liu provide hands-on learning and immersive experiences for attendees.

Educator's Forum Chair Meili Wang, Featured Sessions Chair Baoquan Chen, Posters Chair Junyong Noh, Real-Time Live! Chair Bent Stamnes, Technical Communications Chair Yuting Ye, Workshops Chair Ruizhen Hu, and Publications Chair Stephen Spencer provide platforms for knowledge sharing and experimentation. Supporting the community is Student Volunteers Chair Patience Lee.

SIGGRAPH Asia Exhibition Stage: Where Innovation Debuts

Running 16–18 December, the SIGGRAPH Asia Exhibition will feature more than 70 leading companies showcasing breakthroughs in hardware, software, and interactive technologies. With over 7,000 professionals expected, it is the region's premier platform to connect with innovators, discover new talent, and experience technologies shaping the future.

This year's exhibition will showcase leading sponsors including FORUM8, Tencent, Huawei Technologies, Morpho, Vicon, NVIDIA, and Foundry.

Visitors can also look forward to participation from some of the industry's most influential players such as Adobe, Chingmu Motion Capture, CLO Virtual Fashion, Meta's Reality Labs Research, NOKOV, Pixar Animation Studios' Renderfarm, and Qualisys. Adding to the diversity of innovation, the exhibition will feature two country pavilions – South Korea and Malaysia – spotlighting emerging technologies and creative talent from across Asia.

For complete SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Conference and Exhibition details, visit

https://asia.siggraph.org/2025/ .

REGISTRATION

https://asia.siggraph.org/2025/register is now open to trade visitors and members of the public.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Program Highlights:

New

PR Newswire is the media partner of the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025.

Note to Editors:

Register for On-Site Press Conference:

16 December, Tuesday, 11:15am-12:15pm (HKT) – A press conference will be hosted onsite at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) by SIGGRAPH Asia Conference Chair, respective Program Chairs, conference speakers, and exhibition partners, who will showcase each facet of the program, and describe the immersive experiences and technological innovations that visitors can explore. Media that attend will be given an exclusive tour of the exhibition as well. Please register directly by emailing: wani@prbespoke.com.

About ACM SIGGRAPH

ACM SIGGRAPH is an international community of researchers, artists, developers, filmmakers, scientists, and business professionals with a shared interest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. A special interest group of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's first and largest computing society, our mission is to nurture, champion, and connect like-minded researchers and practitioners to catalyze innovation in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

ACM SIGGRAPH offers two of the premier technology conferences in the world, one in North America and one in Asia. Attended by tens of thousands of computer graphics professionals, SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH Asia are highly respected venues for the presentation of new computer graphics technology and research. For more information, please visit www.siggraph.org .

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is one of the world's largest trade fair companies. Its more than 80 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry, as 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as Imm Cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, gamescom, and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse is ACM SIGGRAPH's event organizer for the last 17 editions of SIGGRAPH Asia.

For more information, please visit www.koelnmesse.asia .

For further press information, interviews and on-site press event, please contact: