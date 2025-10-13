Lee Seung-hoon, the most decorated South Korean speed skater in Olympic history with six medals won at four Winter Games, announced his retirement from international competition Monday.

Lee, 37, made his decision after missing out on a ticket to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy in the men's 5,000 meters at the national team trials at Taeneung International Rink in Seoul.

With the top two skaters earning their Olympic spots, Lee finished in fourth place with a time of 6:43.87.

Chung Jae-won won the race in 6:41.73, and high school skater Cho Seung-min ranked second in 6:41.85.

Lee only registered for 5,000m at the national team trials.

Lee burst onto the scene by capturing a stunning gold medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. He added a silver in the 5,000m at the same event.

Four years later in Sochi, Russia, Lee won silver in the team pursuit. Then when South Korea's PyeongChang hosted the 2018 Winter Games, Lee soared to gold in the men's mass start and took silver in the team pursuit, too.

Lee reached the podium for his fourth consecutive Olympics in Beijing in 2022, when he earned bronze in the mass start.

In March this year, Lee won silver in the mass start at the world championships for his first medal at the competition in nine years, proving he could still compete at a high level in his late 30s.

However, Lee's Olympic appearance streak ended at four Monday.

"I am relieved. It feels good to have some weight lifted off my shoulders," Lee said. "I will continue my career, but I will no longer be representing the country. I will keep skating and also start teaching younger athletes. I think I have so much to offer to speed skating in Korea." (Yonhap)