President Lee Jae Myung on Monday called on the country to adjust taxation, ease regulations and strengthen the safety net for artists and companies, in his latest move to boost the growth of South Korea's creative industry.

Lee asked his secretaries to monitor policy development to support the growth of the creative industry — ranging from music, drama series, movies, food and beauty products, among others — saying that the future of South Korea lies in the success of the country's popular culture.

"We are entering the early stage of becoming a (popular) culture industry powerhouse," Lee said as he presided over a meeting with his secretaries in his office in Seoul.

"The world is looking up to K-pop, K-drama, K-movie, and beyond that, K-food, K-beauty and K-democracy," he said. "In order to bear the fruits of the K-culture, we need a comprehensive measure to encompass the cultural ecosystem."

The remarks came at Lee's first meeting with his presidential secretaries since the long Chuseok holiday.

Lee did not elaborate on what support his administration could provide during his opening remarks, but the administration's five-year policy blueprint in August suggested greater tax deductions for content creators and webtoon artists, strategic state support for the domestic creative industry and increased welfare for artists.