Hyundai chief now faces fresh tests from US tariffs, China’s EV surge

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, having cemented the auto conglomerate’s title of world’s third-largest carmaker, seeks to sustain growth while weathering the storms of US tariffs and Chinese automakers' expanding global reach.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the top leadership appointment on Tuesday, Chung has guided the rise of Hyundai Motor, Kia and its premium brand Genesis on the global stage over the past five years.

The three brands sold 7.23 million vehicles last year, keeping Hyundai Motor Group's top three position in the global automaker ranking by sales behind Toyota and Volkswagen for a third consecutive year. Before Chung’s leadership, Hyundai Motor was ranked as the fifth biggest automaker in 2019.

The auto brands’ combined sales and operating profits jumped to 282.7 trillion won ($197.9 billion) and 26.91 trillion won, respectively, last year from 163.9 trillion won and 5.62 trillion won in 2019 as the companies kept clocking in record numbers each year during that span.

Hyundai Motors and Kia recorded 13.85 trillion won in their accumulated operating profit in the first half of this year despite the uncertain business environment across the globe. It marked the first time the Korean auto group logged the second-largest operating profit behind Toyota. They combined for an 8.7 percent operating profit rate, more than double Volkswagen’s 4.2 percent operating profit rate.

As Chung strived to make Hyundai Motor a global frontrunner in the mobility sector, he called for a horizontal, creative culture and demanded that workers challenge themselves relentlessly and with no fear.

“The organizational culture you create will be a reliable foundation for realizing unlimited possibilities,” said Chung in a meeting with employees in Europe earlier this year.

“We will be able to achieve great results together if we trust each other and contemplate how we can maximize each other’s capabilities.”

According to Hyundai Motor’s internal survey, the satisfactory scores for the company and job responsibility increased to 78.6 points last year, up from 63.2 points in 2019, a year before Chung took the helm of the company. Hyundai Motor and Kia also posted 0.39 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively, in terms of the voluntary turnover rates as of last year.

Headlined by the launches of award-winning electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Korean auto conglomerate has rolled out over 2 million EVs worldwide as of the first half of this year, becoming a key player in the world’s eco-friendly car market.

Genesis, which was led by Chung from the start, saw its global sales surpass over 220,000 units last year, almost tripling from 2019.

According to the business intelligence CEO score in June this year, Hyundai Motor was the biggest contributor to Korea’s domestic economy in 2024. This year, the auto giant has committed 24.3 trillion won to investments in Korea, with plans to create 7,200 jobs and employ 10,000 in 2026.

“Innovation must strive for humanity, and true progress is meaningful when it advances human life,” said Chung when chosen as a recipient of Automotive News’ Centennial Award.

“Through customer-centered, creative and sustainable solutions, Hyundai Motor Group will not stop its journey of innovation towards the prosperity of humanity and the earth.”

Although Hyundai Motor moved up the global rankings under Chung over the past five years, an auto industry expert noted that the leadership now faces the most daunting challenges yet: US tariffs and China’s global expansion.

“Europe and Japan got their auto tariffs to as low as 15 percent, but Korea still has a 25 percent tariff and that is going to cost Hyundai Motor,” said the expert. “(Hyundai Motor) is ramping up local production in the US, but it will take time. China’s EV makers such as BYD are bolstering their presence in various regions of the world, where Hyundai Motor will face fiercer competition.”