Transitioning from record-breaking summer heat to brisker fall temperatures, consumers are turning to lightweight outerwear, driving the demand for windbreakers and lightweight puffer jackets.

According to the industry, fashion retailers are responding swiftly to the shift in weather and consumer behavior, introducing transitional pieces suited for cool mornings and evenings while remaining breathable during warmer afternoons.

The shift is particularly evident in online fashion marketplaces. Kream, a leading limited-edition trading platform, reported Sunday a spike in demand for outerwear beginning early last month. Light puffer jackets and windbreakers saw increased activity in early September, followed by a sharp rise in heavyweight puffer sales by mid-month.

Kream cited a significant uptick in windbreaker transactions. Some styles — such as Montbell’s Wind Blast Hood Jacket — saw a 281 percent surge in saves over three days, and Stussy’s Beach Shell Jacket traded at 41 percent above its retail price.

"Rather than traditional trench coats or blazers, consumers are gravitating toward practical options like windbreakers and lightweight puffers," a KREAM spokesperson said, highlighting the influence of "gorpcore," which emphasizes functional, outdoor-inspired fashion in everyday wear.

The North Face’s Ventus On Jacket saw a staggering 953-fold increase in saves within a single day, and its silver version traded at up to 270 percent above retail. Arc’teryx’s Cerium Hoody and The North Face’s Rutta Down Jacket reported 50 percent and 400 percent increases in trade volume, respectively.

LF Mall, a major fashion platform, reported that searches including the keyword “lightweight” more than doubled year-on-year for August and September. LF’s sports brand Reebok introduced the "Premier Track Lightweight Puffer" collection, featuring SynCloud insulation and streetwear-inspired color blocking for hybrid use in outdoor and urban settings.

The North Face debuted its "Bouvet Jacket" series, incorporating 20-denier ripstop material and stretch fleece panels for increased flexibility. The initial stock of its popular Ventus On Jacket sold out within 40 minutes of release, prompting a restock.

Discovery Expedition, operated by F&F, presented its premium Tiberine Tube Goose Down Puffer with seamless 3D tube quilting to prevent down leakage. The ultra-lightweight Olbert Hooded Puffer, made with water-and-wind-resistant nylon and graphene-lined insulation, emphasizes warmth, antimicrobial benefits and weather resistance.

With a growing emphasis on technical features and street-ready design, lightweight outerwear has evolved from mere functional wear to a seasonal fashion essential in South Korea.