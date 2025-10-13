The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Monday that 3.15 million people visited South Korea’s pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, highlighting strong global interest in the country’s culture and technology.

Out of 25.5 million total visitors to the event, the Korean pavilion attracted 2.62 million on-site visitors and about 530,000 online participants. Operating under the theme “With Hearts,” it featured a large media facade and three interactive exhibition halls that drew an average of 17,000 visitors per day, with wait times often reaching two to three hours.

The 27-meter-wide, 10-meter-tall LED facade displayed 10 videos highlighting Korea’s traditional culture, tourism, artificial intelligence and K-pop. Inside, visitors experienced AI voice transformation, hydrogen fuel cell-powered bubble effects, and K-pop-themed storytelling.

KOTRA said the pavilion earned strong feedback for its accessible design, real-time waiting updates, and safety measures against heat waves and typhoons, supported by 40 Korean and Japanese volunteers.

A post-visit survey found that 90 percent of visitors said their interest in traveling to Korea had increased, while inbound tourism rose 17 percent from a year earlier.

KOTRA CEO Kang Gyeong-seong said the pavilion showcased Korea’s industrial and cultural strengths, adding, “We aim to expand the expo’s impact across trade, investment, industry, culture and tourism.”