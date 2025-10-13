Korens, a South Korean automotive parts maker, said on Monday that it has been selected to join the government’s physical manufacturing AI support project led by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Through the initiative, Korens plans to adopt Korean-style physical AI technology and transform its production sites into AI-driven autonomous factories capable of making operational decisions without human intervention.

The company expects that applying physical AI to existing facilities will reduce process setup time by up to 60 percent, defect rates by 50 percent and labor dependency by more than 30 percent.

The project is part of the government’s proof-of-concept program to develop core physical AI technologies. Korens focuses on building physical information neural network models essential for physical AI development, as well as collecting and validating manufacturing convergence data.

The company has already established a data lake to store raw data related to production, quality and energy, and introduced digital twin technology to enhance facility utilization and reduce defects. It has also implemented an energy management system that monitors and automatically controls power usage across key equipment in real time.

“With AI-driven autonomous factories and a data-based infrastructure, we aim to secure ultra-gap competitiveness and expand our business into new sectors such as electrification, hydrogen and defense,” a Korens official said.