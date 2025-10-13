Kang Seungyoon of Winner will make a solo comeback Nov. 3 with his second solo full-length album “Page 2,” label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

As the title suggests, the upcoming album will build on his first solo LP “Page,” which was released in March 2021. The previous album consisted of 12 tracks and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 18 regions.

He had his hands on all tracks from the upcoming album as he did for the first LP. Kang, the youngest member and leader of the band, has written many hit songs for Winner, including “Really Really,” “Love Me Love Me” and “Everyday.”

Last week, he teased his comeback on a radio show, saying that the album spans a range of genres and is likely to be fronted by a song that many can enjoy.