Chair Issac Lee and CEO Jong-hyun "JH" Kah of Hybe Latin America were named as “power players” in the region’s music scene by Billboard magazine under the labels and distributors category.

Lee took on the roles of CEO and chair of Hybe America in July, in addition to his role at Hybe Latin America. Kah is the CEO of Hybe Latin America, which he launched “not just as an expansion into a fast-growing market but as a strategic bet on Latin creativity as a global cultural force.”

Billboard mentioned reality audition show “Santos Bravos” as “one of the company’s biggest developments.”

The two are the only entries representing a Korean label on the 2025 Latin Power Players list, which names “executives who are driving the business forward in revolutionary ways and expanding what was once a niche market into international stardom.”