Twice has been added to the lineup for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will take place in New York on Wednesday.

This year’s lineup also includes Karol G, Madison Beer and Missy Elliot.

“We’re so thankful to Victoria’s Secret for including us in this unforgettable event ahead of our 2026 world tour across North America, Europe, and the UK. We can’t wait to keep connecting with Once all over the world,” the group said in a statement after the announcement.

The group will be the first K-pop girl group to take the stage for the glamorous show. Last year, Lisa of Blackpink opened the show as the first K-pop artist to do so.

Twice is set to resume its tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, later this month. On Saturday, it will hold a fan meetup in Seoul and celebrate the group's 10th anniversary.