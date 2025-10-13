Seventeen’s fifth studio album will be available on vinyl, a first for the band, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.

An analogue LP of “Happy Burstday” will come out on Oct. 24 in part to mark the 10-year career of the 13-member group. It will contain an uncensored version of “Bad Influence (Prod. by Pharrell Williams),” which was used in the music video.

The original version was released in May and entered Billboard 200 at No. 2. It became a million-seller on the day of release and sold over 2.5 million copies by the end of the first week.

With focus track “Thunder,” the group came top on television music chart shows in Korea eight times.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will go live at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles later this week for its ongoing world tour.