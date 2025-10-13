North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched a mass gymnastic and art performance with people who helped host recent celebrations marking a party anniversary, saying they demonstrated the country's "potentials and might."

Kim watched the performance, titled "Long Live the Workers' Party of Korea," the previous day, congratulating those who participated in and worked on the recent celebration events for the party's 80th anniversary, the Korean Central News Agency said.

On the eve and day of the Oct. 10 anniversary, North Korea hosted a series of events, including a military parade, attended by foreign dignitaries such as Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vietnamese leader To Lam and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

The military parade featured North Korea's new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, marking the first time the weapon system, capable of reaching the US mainland, has been displayed.

Kim expressed thanks to the participants, saying, "Indeed, thanks to your utmost sincerity and devoted efforts, our celebrations ... demonstrated the cohesion, potentials and might of our state adequately and successfully."

"This time we have had splendid and perfect celebrations of the 80th founding anniversary of our party amid the extraordinary enthusiasm and renewed passion of all the people in the country, attracting the interest and attention of the world," the KCNA quoted him as saying.

The leader referred to the rainy weather during the events, commending participants for performing "their role both perfectly and creditably" despite the "unfavorable" conditions.

"All the events were impeccable as a whole and in minute detail, satisfactorily showcasing the cultured aspects of our state and its mightiness," he claimed.

The latest thank-you gathering with event participants, including officials, soldiers and other nationals, appears aimed at boosting in-party unity and enthusiasm following the party anniversary and ahead of a party congress expected in late 2025 or early 2026. (Yonhap)