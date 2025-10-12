President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday ordered a thorough investigation into suspicions that the office of former President Yoon Suk Yeol had exerted influence on the police's probe into customs officials' alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

The prosecution and police have been jointly looking into allegations that the presidential office under Yoon and high-ranking police officials tried to interfere with the police's probe into suspected involvement by officials at the Incheon Customs Office in methamphetamine smuggling from Malaysia.

"Lee ordered an independent and thorough investigation into the allegation," the presidential office said in a notice to reporters.

Lee also called on Lim Eun-jeong, chief of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office, to add more prosecutors, if needed, for the ongoing probe in a bid to delve into the truth behind the case.

In June, a joint investigation team launched a probe into allegations that officials under the government of now-jailed President Yoon had exerted undue influence to cover up the case. (Yonhap)