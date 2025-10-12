SK Group announced Sunday that it will host the “SK AI Summit 2025” at Coex, in southern Seoul, on Nov. 3-4.

The annual summit will present the group’s latest artificial intelligence initiatives across semiconductors, energy solutions, AI data centers and agent services while sharing global AI trends with leading technology firms. This year’s event, themed “AI Now & Next,” aims to assess the current state and future direction of AI.

Key speakers will include SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, Anthropic Co-founder Ben Mann, Nvidia Semiconductor Engineering Director Tim Costa, and Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a. SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung will also join to discuss AI infrastructure and AI memory development, respectively.

In his keynote, Chey will introduce SK Group’s journey to build an AI ecosystem over the past year and its future growth strategy amid intensifying global competition for AI leadership. He has previously emphasized the importance of integrating AI into manufacturing, stressing that AI-driven transformation is key to enhancing product quality and industrial competitiveness.

This year’s summit will expand participation beyond SK affiliates to include startups, academia and international partners. Member companies such as SK Telecom, SK hynix, and SK AX will showcase their AI infrastructure, models and AI-driven transformation initiatives.

Global tech firms collaborating with SK will also present their latest AI technologies and review joint achievements. Startups and students who took part in SK Telecom’s AI Startup Accelerator Program will also participate.

Online and on-site registration will be available to attend the SK AI Summit 2025.