Tamang Nabin, an 18-year-old Nepali Sherpa who appeared on a Korean travel show, will receive financial and educational support from WorldShare, a Seoul-based relief organization, the group said Saturday.

WorldShare said it will begin providing living expenses and Korean language education for Nabin starting in November.

Nabin appeared in the fourth season of MBC’s “Adventure by Accident,” which followed webtoon artist Kian84, influencer Pani Bottle, TV personality Dex and actor Lee Si-eon trekking through the Himalayas. When the episode aired in May, showing Nabin and his brother working as porters, viewers were unexpectedly drawn to the two for their sincerity and resilience in the face of hardship.

Having started porter work at 14 to support his family after his father became bedridden, Nabin also worked at construction sites during Nepal’s low tourism seasons. Following the broadcast, he moved to Kathmandu to work at a Korean restaurant and was later invited to Korea in August to appear on MBC’s “Hey! First Time in Korea?”

WorldShare said it stayed in touch with Nabin after his first TV appearance, meeting him during his visit to Seoul to discuss his future education plans. The organization added that it will also offer scholarships and living expenses to 20 children in his hometown of Namche.

“I am truly grateful to the WorldShare sponsors who have helped me,” Nabin said. “The support and kindness from people in Korea have been a great help to me.”

Nabin has since returned home to assist his family.

"(We) plan to maintain ongoing communication and to continue providing settlement support by helping Tamang enroll in a Korean language academy and open a bank account, so that he can live healthily and continue his studies stably," WorldShare said.