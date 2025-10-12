A Korean YouTuber who said she has lived in the US for more than six years as a permanent resident claimed she was racially discriminated against by staff at a McDonald’s in New York.

Her Instagram post on Wednesday quickly went viral, garnering over 11.12 million views as of Sunday morning.

In a video titled “Ordering McD in the US be like…,” she described the incident that occurred at a local McDonald’s in the US.

“After moving to a small town in New York, where Asians make up less than 5 percent of the population, this is already the second time I’ve faced subtle racial discrimination,” she wrote in the video’s description.

She said she waited about 40 minutes for her order even though the restaurant was not busy. Other customers were served while she continued to wait, she said.

“After waiting 40 minutes, I raised my voice,” she wrote. “The staff politely told me the food would be ready soon, so I waited.”

In her video, she added that she had asked five times when her order would be ready during the wait.

After waiting more than an hour, she left without receiving her order.

She also claimed she overheard employees in the kitchen saying, “They will probably never order from McDonald’s again,” while laughing.

Korean users flooded the comments in support, with many writing, “Let’s report this to McDonald’s headquarters.”

On Saturday, she posted another video saying she had filed a complaint with McDonald’s on Thursday. In this latest clip, she said that she had not received a response and planned to take legal action if she did not hear back by Tuesday.