Chey Tae-won courts key political, business leaders to boost regional economic cooperation

Chey Tae-won, chairperson of SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, paid a high-profile visit to China over the weekend in a bid to build momentum for the APEC CEO Summit 2025 and strengthen business ties between the two nations ahead of the global gathering.

According to the KCCI on Sunday, Chey’s three-day trip, from Friday to Sunday, aimed to secure active support and participation from Chinese government officials and business leaders. As China will chair next year’s APEC meetings, its role is expected to be pivotal to the summit’s success.

On Friday in Beijing, Chey met with He Lifeng, China’s vice premier, and Ren Hongbin, chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Their discussions centered on the current state of bilateral economic cooperation and ways to expand private-sector engagement between the two countries.

The CCPIT, one of China’s most influential trade and investment promotion bodies, is expected to dispatch a delegation of more than 100 business leaders to the CEO summit in Korea. As a key organizer, the council is set to play a central role in shaping both the agenda and outcomes of the event.

“CCPIT has long been an indispensable partner in advancing Korea-China economic cooperation through various bilateral and multilateral platforms,” Chey said. “We look forward to welcoming Chairman Ren’s delegation and to achieving meaningful outcomes at the summit.”

He noted that the upcoming CEO summit will feature sessions on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, carbon neutrality, energy transition and global supply chains — areas in which deeper cooperation between Korean and Chinese firms could generate significant opportunities.

The KCCI chief also traveled to Shanghai over the weekend, where he met with Chen Jining, the city’s party secretary, and joined the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

Established in 1989, the IBLAC brings together top executives from leading global companies across finance, manufacturing and logistics to engage directly with Shanghai’s leadership.

During the session, Chey called on international business leaders and Shanghai officials to lend their support to the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

“Securing the attention and cooperation of key partner economies is essential to ensuring the summit’s success,” said Yoon Chul-min, executive director of the international trade division at KCCI. “As China is both the next APEC chair and Korea’s largest trading partner, this visit is expected to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation.”

This year’s APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, with the CEO summit scheduled for Oct. 28–31.

Under the theme “3B — Beyond, Business, Bridge,” the CEO summit aims to foster new cross-border partnerships and industry collaboration through innovative business engagement.