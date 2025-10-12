The number of nonimmigrant visas issued to South Koreans by the United States has fallen 18.3 percent since US President Donald Trump took office in January, data showed Sunday.

According to figures obtained by Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Hong Kee-won from the US Department of State, Washington issued 24,736 nonimmigrant visas to South Koreans between January and May this year, down from 30,262 during the same period in 2024. Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20, has launched a strong push for tighter immigration policies.

This decline was most pronounced in short-term visas for business and tourism. Issuances of B1 and B2 visas fell by 41.2 percent, from 7,407 to 4,352 year-on-year. Issuances of E1 and E2 visas, which allow temporary residence and employment in the US, dropped by 36.4 percent, from 3,241 to 2,062.

Visas issued for students dropped from 4,839 to 3,853 during the same time period, while visa issuance for those on internships and in exchange programs also decreased from 3,212 to 2,631.

“The recent strong anti-immigration policies of the US is the backdrop to this phenomenon,” Hong said. “We must comprehensively discuss visa issues with the US and come up with preemptive measures to minimize damage.”