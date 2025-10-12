Treasure proves ability to sing live while dancing, sending fans into frenzy

"2025 Treasure concert in Seoul. Welcome to the show!"

With the line that signaled the start of the night, Treasure lit up the stage for "2025-26 Treasure Tour (Pulse On)" at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on a drizzling Friday.

Fireworks shot from the stage as the 10 bandmates emerged from the rift, decked out in black suits and gold chains. The boy band rocked the stage with "MMM." With the lyrics "let me treasure you," the Treasure Makers — the group's fandom — responded in screams and applause, waving the group's light sticks.

The show continued with "King Kong," a high-energy track with a beastly sound that blends pop and hip-hop with a catchy chorus and intense rap sections. The dynamic mood continued with "Bona Bona," an upbeat dance-pop song with elements of rock and the sounds of a marching band, and the group's debut "Boy."

"How have you been? It's been a long time, and we are back with a new tour," Junkyu said after four songs.

Hyuksuk was nearly out of breath, but still ready to up the ante. "Let's pedal to the metal, yo," he exclaimed, as background music for energetic hip-hop song "Jikjin" swelled.

"Move," performed by the group's subunit T5 — Jihoon, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Doyoung and So Junghwan — had the fans erupting again into cheers and screams, particularly when the five bandmates lifted their shirts at the song's climax, showing off their sculpted six packs.

Sporting black-and-white jackets, the group's Japanese members, Asahi and Haruto, came on stage to serenade fans with "Thank You," an ode to the fans who have shaped their lives. Then the group's Hyunhayo — the rap unit comprising Hyunsuk, Haruto and Yoshi — livened up the atmosphere with "Volkano."

The night took a mellow turn with "Orange" and "Better Than Me," as the band came closer to the floor seats to make eye contact with fans.

At center stage, the show continued with "Yellow," "Come to Me," "Clap," "Saruru," "B.L.T (Bling Like This)" and "Everything." Treasure kept the energy going with "Hello," "Now Forever," "I Want Your Love" and "Run," before the encore.

The two-hour gig came to an end as the group hopped back on stage to sing "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Everyday."

"I wanted to show just how deeply I poured my heart into preparing this concert. With a mindset of starting anew, I even shaved my head, and I hope that the emotion and energy behind that decision came through on stage today. Thank you," Hyunsuk said in signing off with fans.