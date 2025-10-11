The foreign ministry vowed Saturday to push for the swift repatriation of the remains of a student tortured to death in Cambodia in connection with a suspected employment scam, more than two months after he was found dead.

In August, the student's body was discovered near Bokor Mountain, where employment scams and detentions targeting South Koreans have occurred, a month after he left for the country. Cambodian police believe he died from cardiac arrest resulting from torture.

The body still remains in the country without undergoing an autopsy due to issues with cooperation from Cambodian authorities, sparking a public outcry in South Korea.

The ministry explained that it has been making efforts for an autopsy and to bring the student's body back home, noting that it requested Cambodian authorities for a swift investigation into the case after being notified of his death.

It said the number of South Korean victims of employment scams and detentions in Cambodia has recently increased due to the growing number of South Koreans being lured to forcibly work at online scam centers in the country.

The ministry said it has requested Cambodian authorities to consider easing procedures for reporting detentions at such centers, given that victims currently have to file a report themselves and provide various information, such as a copy of their passport.

It noted that there were also individuals voluntarily working at such centers, who could be seen as potential scammers targeting South Koreans.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun summoned the Cambodian ambassador in Seoul to protest the incident that led to the death of the student. The ministry also issued a special travel advisory for Phnom Penh.