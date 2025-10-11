SSG Landers infielder Jeong Jun-jae watched his club's first postseason game of the year from the bench Thursday, feeling anxious and helpless as the Landers lost to the Samsung Lions 5-2.

As the teams' first-round series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason resumes Saturday, Jeong finds himself in the starting lineup, batting eighth and playing second base.

Ahead of his postseason debut, the 22-year-old speedster said he couldn't wait to finally take the field.

"I think it's going to be so much fun," Jeong told reporters at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul. "There will be some jitters, but I think I will still be able to enjoy myself out there."

Jeong said he was disappointed not to have seen any action in Game 1, but sitting out that opener gave him extra fuel to get ready for his next opportunity.

"Seeing my name in the starting lineup has given me a dose of confidence," he added. "I don't know if I will have a good game or not, but if I stick to the same mindset and the same routines, then results will follow."

Jeong insisted he didn't have butterflies in his stomach -- "Not yet, anyway," he added with a smile -- but he also noted how different Game 1 felt compared with regular-season affairs.

"We've played before sellout crowds during the season, but this one just felt different. The fans seemed even louder, and it really hit me that we are in the postseason after all," Jeong said. "But I've never really had issues with nerves since my rookie season (in 2024). So I think I'll be okay."

In the regular season, Jeong led the Landers with a career-high 37 steals, which put him third overall in the KBO. He was caught just eight times, and his success rate of 82.2 percent is the second-highest figure among players who finished in the top 10 in steals this year.

It's clear to Jeong and everyone in the stadium what's expected of him once he gets on base.

"I have a lot of confidence in my speed," he said matter-of-factly. "I will not change my approach. I will try to get on base as much as I can, and then pick up on pitchers' tendencies and run on them."

Jeong said the extra off-day between the first two games of the series, caused by rainy conditions, could end up helping the Landers regroup mentally.

"Even after we lost the first game, we didn't stay down on ourselves," he added. "I have a good feeling about this game."