North Korea has staged a military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea, displaying the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the military parade held in Kim Il Sung Square on Friday night, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Military hardware takes part in a military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. (TASS via Yonhap)
At the military parade, the North showcased the Hwasong-20 ICBM under development, calling it "the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon," the KCNA said.

The event came about a month after Kim stood shoulder to shoulder to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladamir Putin to attend a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, in a show of unity against the West.

North Korea has invited foreign guests to events marking the party anniversary, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang; Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, and Vietnam's leader To Lam. (Yonhap)