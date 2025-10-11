North Korea has staged a military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea, displaying the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the military parade held in Kim Il Sung Square on Friday night, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

At the military parade, the North showcased the Hwasong-20 ICBM under development, calling it "the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon," the KCNA said.

The event came about a month after Kim stood shoulder to shoulder to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladamir Putin to attend a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, in a show of unity against the West.

North Korea has invited foreign guests to events marking the party anniversary, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang; Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, and Vietnam's leader To Lam. (Yonhap)